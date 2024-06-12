New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,181 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,958 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.22. 346,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,224. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.