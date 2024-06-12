New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Powell Industries worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 28.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,377.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 129,219 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 23.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 128,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 79.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.82. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $209.14.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $220,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,900 shares of company stock worth $6,080,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

