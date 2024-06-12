New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $76.19

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.19, but opened at $74.02. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 523,687 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.48.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.