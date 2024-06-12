New England Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.23. The company had a trading volume of 333,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average is $118.47. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.