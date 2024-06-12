New England Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 822.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 63,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 56,196 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $69,263,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.19. 8,649,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

