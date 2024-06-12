New England Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. 11,083,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

