New England Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,852,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DUK traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. 2,386,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,233. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

