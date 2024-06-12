NetMind Token Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. NetMind Token has a market cap of $266.87 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for approximately $7.29 or 0.00010812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,601,331 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 7.28273765 USD and is down -14.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,091,131.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

