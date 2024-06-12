Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 108,221 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 13.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,086,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $649.93. 1,446,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,994. The company has a market capitalization of $280.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $664.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.89.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

