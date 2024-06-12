National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAAC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 5.4 %

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAAC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.