Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.78

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 68068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,205 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

