Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €457.00 ($491.40) and last traded at €460.50 ($495.16). 180,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €462.00 ($496.77).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €436.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €416.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

