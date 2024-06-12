Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,115 shares of company stock worth $1,474,987 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.02. 231,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $380.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.74 and a 200 day moving average of $336.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.