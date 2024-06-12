Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 2345185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.
MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic
Institutional Trading of Mosaic
Mosaic Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.