Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Acquires C$510,525.02 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,525.02.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,496. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.08 and a 1 year high of C$17.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRG.UN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

