Moonbeam Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $237.81 million and $5.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00047167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,756,482 coins and its circulating supply is 874,346,605 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

