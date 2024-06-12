Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,118,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 7,261,833 shares.The stock last traded at $50.72 and had previously closed at $51.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $517,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,064 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.