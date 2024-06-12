MOG Coin (MOG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $413.88 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. MOG Coin has a market capitalization of $413.88 million and approximately $33.12 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MOG Coin has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MOG Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MOG Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 390,570,159,911,439. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000108 USD and is down -9.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $27,110,834.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.