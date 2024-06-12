MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as high as $137.64 and last traded at $137.32, with a volume of 178240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

