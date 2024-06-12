Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) vs. SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) and SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mister Car Wash and SunCar Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mister Car Wash $927.07 million 2.40 $80.13 million $0.23 30.22 SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 2.05 -$26.91 million N/A N/A

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mister Car Wash has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mister Car Wash and SunCar Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mister Car Wash 1 1 7 0 2.67 SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus target price of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. Given Mister Car Wash’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mister Car Wash is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mister Car Wash and SunCar Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mister Car Wash 8.04% 9.38% 2.94% SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 70.0% of Mister Car Wash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mister Car Wash beats SunCar Technology Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.