Microsoft Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Microsoft has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $13.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,144,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,080,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.49 and its 200-day moving average is $403.51. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $443.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microsoft stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

