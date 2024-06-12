MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Down 3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $465.85 and last traded at $466.41. 13,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 37,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.79.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $335.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.12.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.