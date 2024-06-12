Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.71 and last traded at $139.43. Approximately 6,769,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 18,991,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.07.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,536,203 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $769,372,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

