Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Metso Oyj Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Metso Oyj stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

