MetisDAO Price Down 20% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $62.24 or 0.00089435 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $353.94 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 60.43820337 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $12,428,037.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

