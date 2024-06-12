MetFi (METFI) Price Down 67.8% Over Last Week

MetFi (METFI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One MetFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 67.8% against the US dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $40.76 million and $252,836.42 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.36226504 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $325,034.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.