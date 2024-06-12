Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 77,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31.

About Metallic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.