Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $23.82 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $712,475.49 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

