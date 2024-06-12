Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.7% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,765,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.95 and its 200 day moving average is $439.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.32 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,823 shares of company stock valued at $244,704,228. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

