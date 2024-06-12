Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

