MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 39.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma makes up about 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

