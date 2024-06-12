Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.49 and last traded at $82.37. 958,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,244,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 525.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

