Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.99 and last traded at $83.10. 968,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,262,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $259,160,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

