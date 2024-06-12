Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock worth $11,960,425 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.14.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

