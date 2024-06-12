McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,687 shares of company stock worth $15,982,093. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

MCK traded down $6.50 on Wednesday, reaching $584.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.48 and a fifty-two week high of $592.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

