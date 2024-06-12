McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1,320.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 339,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $100,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,018,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $254.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,113. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

