Masters Capital Management LLC Takes $19.63 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,630,000. Sunrun comprises approximately 0.8% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 3.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,653,000 after purchasing an additional 416,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,735,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,324,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,956 shares of company stock worth $3,903,203 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 17,294,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,346,813. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

