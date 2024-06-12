Masters Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Telos worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLS. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Insider Activity at Telos

In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 84,063 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 50,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telos Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 518,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLS

About Telos

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.