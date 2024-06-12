Marketfield Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Eagle Materials comprises about 3.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.34. 281,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,697. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.72.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

