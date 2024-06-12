Mark E. Bertels Sells 200 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,318.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CorVel Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,623. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.11. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $281.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,974,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 997.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 65.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

