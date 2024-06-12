Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 3.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 18,122,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 65,392,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 5.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 323,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after buying an additional 296,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

