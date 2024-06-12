Mango Investments LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Linde accounts for 1.0% of Mango Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $435.59. 751,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.24. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

