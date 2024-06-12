Mango Investments LLC Invests $12.89 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,000. Equinix makes up approximately 8.1% of Mango Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock remained flat at $760.28 during trading on Wednesday. 237,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,995. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

