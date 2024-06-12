Mango Investments LLC Buys New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000. American Tower accounts for about 3.1% of Mango Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.66. 1,537,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

