Mak Capital One LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Match Group accounts for 0.2% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Match Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,903,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Match Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,615 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,526,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,152,000 after purchasing an additional 184,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 3,899,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Get Our Latest Report on MTCH

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.