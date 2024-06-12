Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.