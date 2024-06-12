Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of CASY stock traded up $54.60 on Wednesday, reaching $381.13. 1,643,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.95 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.33.

View Our Latest Report on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.