Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 107,105 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,105 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.07% of Tennant worth $113,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Tennant by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,193,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tennant by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 79,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,441. Tennant has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

