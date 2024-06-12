Mairs & Power Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.48% of Badger Meter worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 80,979 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $10,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.21. 151,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

