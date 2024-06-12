Mairs & Power Inc. Has $9.64 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.30% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JBT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.88. 348,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

